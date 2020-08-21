Quebec issues strict guidelines for doctors giving back-to-school exemptions

The Quebec government says physicians should only issue notes exempting students from school if the child is very sick, according to guidelines it has sent to doctors.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced earlier this month that remote learning would be available, but only for those who presented a doctor's note that confirmed the student or a family member were at risk of health complications from COVID-19.

The 21-page document published by the Health Ministry outlines what kinds of underlying health conditions must be taken into account by doctors, and the different levels of severity that can put children and teens at risk.

It says the majority of students with chronic illnesses should be back in class in September, including some children being treated for cancers and some who had recent organ transplants.

Children with mild asthma are encouraged to go back to school, too.

The document says the recommendations were developed by more than a dozen doctors, including some pediatricians, and stresses the benefits of in-class learning.

"It would be better for a child with a chronic illness to attend an educational setting with protective measures adapted to their situation, rather than not attending school for a long time," the document says.

Those measures include wearing a surgical mask, using transportation that does not involve close contact with other students and avoiding extracurricular activities where it is hard to maintain physical distance.

Health conditions that should lead to exemptions include if the child has been to a hospital's intensive care unit due to a chronic illness in recent years, and some serious cardiac and pulmonary illnesses that are hard to control.

The document urges doctors to use their own clinical judgment. It also says exemption notes for students with close family members who are at risk should be considered carefully.

Dr. Julie St-Pierre, a Montreal pediatrician, was not among the doctors consulted, but says the guidelines are a relief for her because of how helpful they are in steering decision-making.

"I feel that we have something strong, a scientific review based on the spring experience and the population of Quebec," she said.

St-Pierre worked in the Montreal Children's Hospital treating COVID-19 cases in the spring, and says there were very few young patients. She said none of those patients had severe symptoms.

Considering benefits of going back to school

She said while parents are weighing the risk of putting their children back in class, they should also consider the negative consequences of keeping them home.

"A lot of kids were very disorganized, depressed and of course lacking physical activity," she said.

Since Quebec's back-to-school plan was announced, a large number of parents have expressed concerns about returning to in-class learning.

Some parents are mounting a legal challenge, arguing Quebec should allow parents to decide whether to keep their children home or not, without losing their spot in school.

Roberge has repeated that students without medical exemptions will have to attend classes or be home-schooled.