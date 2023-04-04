Content
Montreal

Laval health-care worker charged with manslaughter in connection with man's death after surgery

The victim, an 84-year-old man, died after a surgery at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in Laval on Nov. 1, 2019.

Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was an anesthesiologist in 2019 when the death occurred

An 84-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after a surgery at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in Laval on Nov. 1, 2019. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Laval police have charged a health-care worker in connection with a man's death after a surgery.

Isabelle Desormeau, 52, faces one count of manslaughter, Laval police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim, an 84-year-old man, died after a surgery at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in Laval on Nov. 1, 2019.

After the surgery, police began to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death. 

Desormeau was working as an anesthesiologist at the time, according to police.

Desormeau was arrested, but has been released, police said. She will next appear in court on April 21. 

