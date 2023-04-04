Laval health-care worker charged with manslaughter in connection with man's death after surgery

Laval police have charged a health-care worker in connection with a man's death after a surgery.

Isabelle Desormeau, 52, faces one count of manslaughter, Laval police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim, an 84-year-old man, died after a surgery at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in Laval on Nov. 1, 2019.

After the surgery, police began to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Desormeau was working as an anesthesiologist at the time, according to police.

Desormeau was arrested, but has been released, police said. She will next appear in court on April 21.

