420,000 Quebec public sector workers are on strike today, affecting schools and hospitals

With labour talks seemingly at a standstill, about 420,000 public sector workers have walked off the job as part of a one-day strike meant to put pressure on the Quebec government.

Large protests are expected across the province.

Monday's job action started at midnight and, starting this morning, is expected to cause headaches for parents of school-age children, with striking staff in schools expected to start work only at 10:30 a.m.

For English school boards, that means classes will begin at 11 a.m. Most of the French school service centres, if not all of them, have opted to cancel classes in the morning and bring in students in the afternoon.

Some disruptions are expected in health-care settings, with staff expected to have reduced workloads, but essential services will be provided.

The workers are part of a common front of unions, known in French as the Front commun.

Members are looking for better wages and working conditions after quickly dismissing the province's latest offer on Oct. 28.

In that latest offer, base salaries would increase by 10.3 per cent — just over a percentage point higher than the previous offer — while some jobs would get an extra 2.5 to three per cent increase.

The common front has called for an increase closer to 20 per cent over the next three years.

The common front is made up of the following entities:

The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ).

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS).

The Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ).

WATCH | Public sector workers want better pay and better conditions:

Quebec public sector workers are about to strike. Here's why Duration 1:00 Featured Video Naveed Hussain, who works as a nurse and teacher, says he's picked up three jobs to be able to support his family.

The Quebec government is juggling multiple labour disputes and there will likely be more strike days from other unions starting later this week.

The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), the province's largest health union, is scheduled to go on strike Thursday and Friday.

Last Thursday, the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement, which represents a group of teachers' unions which have about 65,000 members total, announced its plans to go on an unlimited strike as of Nov. 23.