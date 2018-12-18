Health Canada takes steps to restrict amount of alcohol allowed in sugary pre-mixed beverages

Health Canada is taking steps to reduce the amount of alcohol allowed in the potent, sugary, premixed drinks that the organization says are becoming a growing risk to public health, especially for young people.

"These drinks can contain up to four times the standard amount of alcohol per container, yet do not taste like alcohol, because the alcohol base is purified, flavoured, and often very sweet," the government agency said in a news release.

The proposed amendments to the country's Food and Drug Regulations would help protect youth from over-consumption that could lead to alcohol poisoning and death, Health Canada said.

The changes would restrict the sale of flavoured, purified alcoholic beverages sold in containers one litre or less that exceed the equivalent of 1.5 standard drinks. That means they must contain 25.6 millilitres or less of alcohol.

But the rules don't apply to the same type of drink sold in glass bottles of 750 milliletres or more, since those drinks are considered to contain several portions.

Right now, a can of 568 millilitres of flavoured, purified alcohol could contain up to 11.9 per cent alcohol, the equivalent of four alcoholic drinks.

Under the new regulation, a drink of the same size could not contain more than 4.5 per cent alcohol by volume, Health Canada said.

In March, Quebec moved to ban the sale of pre-mixed malt-based beverages containing more than seven per cent alcohol from anywhere other than the provincial liquor stores.

That decision came two weeks after a Montreal-area teenager, Athena Gervais, died after she reportedly consumed an 11.9 per cent alcohol malt-liquor drink called FCKED UP on her school lunch break.

The company that produces FCKD UP has since halted production, but other similar beverages are still on the market in the province.