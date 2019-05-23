Health Canada restricts amount of alcohol allowed in sugary premixed beverages

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor's office has confirmed new regulations restricting the amount of alcohol allowed in sugary premixed beverages take effect today across Canada.

Until now, a can of 568 millilitres of a flavoured, high-sugar beverage could contain up to 11.9 per cent alcohol, the equivalent of four alcoholic drinks.

Under the new regulations, a drink of the same size could not contain more than 4.5 per cent alcohol by volume, Health Canada has said.

Earlier this year, a Quebec coroner concluded drinks with high alcohol and sugar content contributed to the death 14-year-old Quebec high school student Athéna Gervais.

Gervais drowned in a small creek behind her Laval high school in 2018 after she consumed several 11.9 per cent alcohol malt-liquor drinks on her school lunch break.

