Woman killed in head-on collision in the Laurentians

A 76-year-old woman died Sunday night after a head-on collision in the Laurentians.

Four other people were injured in the collision which occurred just before 6 p.m. on Highway 117 in Rivière-Rouge, Que., about 160 kilometres north of Montreal.

The four who were injured were all travelling in the same vehicle. They were transported to hospital, but police do not fear for their lives.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died later in the evening.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville said provincial police are investigating to determine the cause of the collision.