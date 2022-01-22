Head-on collision on Jacques-Cartier bridge forces lane closures

A head-on collision Saturday morning is causing traffic disruptions on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge between Montreal and Longueuil.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to provincial police spokesperson Marythé Bolduc.

The collision forced the complete closure of the bridge, but police have since reopened one lane of traffic in each direction.

Provincial police said the bridge should fully reopen soon.

The bridge authority for the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain bridges is warning drivers to be cautious, due to icy conditions.