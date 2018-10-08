Head-on collision near Chertsey sends 4 to hospital, including critically injured woman

A woman in her 30s is in hospital in critical condition and three other people were also injured in a head-on collision on Highway 125 near Chertsey, in the Lanaudière region, Monday evening.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the critically injured woman was the passenger in the vehicle whose driver caused the head-on collision. Police say that driver could face charges related to dangerous driving and driving while under the influence.

All four people were transported to hospital, although three of the injured are expected to recover.

with files from La Presse Canadienne and Radio-Canada