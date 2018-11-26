13-year-old dies in head-on collision in Stanstead

A 13-year-old died in a violent head-on collision on Route 143 in Stanstead, Que., Sunday afternoon, not far from the Vermont border.

A man and a 12-year-old, who were in the same vehicle as the teenager, were left in critical condition.

In the other car, a woman was seriously injured, but police say her life was not in danger. She was travelling alone.

The collision occurred at 4 p.m. near Curtis Road, about 130 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle with three occupants deviated from its lane and slammed into the oncoming car.

Provincial police are investigating.