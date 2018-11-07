Head coach of a Midget AAA team accused of sexual acts against a minor

The head coach of the Châteauguay Grenadiers Midget AAA Hockey team, Jonathan Bussière, was arrested Wednesday in Chateauguay for sexual acts he allegedly committed with a teenager.

He appeared Wednesday afternoon at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse.

The indictment relates to four charges for acts alleged to have occurred between Oct. 1, 2016, and Oct. 22, 2018, in Sainte-Martine and Howick, in Montérégie.

Bussière is accused of sexual contact with a child under 16.

Bussière, himself a former hockey player, was removed from his role in the Grenadiers of Châteauguay Wednesday, the organization said.

With files from Radio-Canada