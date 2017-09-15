Paris? NYC? No, it's Montreal. Look at how the city transforms for the big screen
Here's how the film industry takes a Montreal location and turns it into another city or era.
That New York City you see on the screen is likely an imposter.
Montrealers are so used to seeing their city in the background of a film scene that some make a game out of spotting their neighbourhood in a blockbuster movie.
The Montreal Film and Television Commission's Thomas Ramoisy says an abundance of talented actors, resourceful film crews and provincial tax credits make the city an inexpensive and versatile place to film.
In this video, we visited some of the spots that have doubled as other cities in big budget films.
If you want to read more about where crews tend to film in Montreal, check out this piece of data journalism where we scanned more than 100,000 permits that were issued in the past 20 years.
