Human error blamed for inaccurate hate-crime stats supplied by Quebec City police

Quebec City police say "human error" is to blame for a large discrepancy between the number of hate-related incidents the force reported last year and figures supplied by Statistics Canada.

In January, Quebec City police (SPVQ) announced there had been 27 hate-related incidents in 2018, a substantial reduction from 75 a year earlier.

When they announced the reduction, the SPVQ suggested that their increased awareness following the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque in January of 2017 had contributed to the reduction.

But CBC News revealed that Statistics Canada, which compiles its hate-crime numbers based on police reports, had counted 89 incidents in Quebec City in 2018.

Such a large discrepancy is unusual, according to one hate-crime expert.

The SPVQ initially refused to agree to an interview to explain how the difference occurred. But late Thursday afternoon they provided a statement to CBC News.

"Following a human error of extraction and analysis by one of the members of our organization, a notable difference between numbers from Statistics Canada and our organization was generated," the statement said.

The SPVQ said it is working to correct the situation and would update Statistics Canada when it had determined the "real number" of hate-related incidents.