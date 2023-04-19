Montreal police ask for public's help identifying young man suspected of violent hate crime

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violent attacks

Montreal police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed hate crimes on January 20 in the borough of Outremont.

According to the police, the suspect verbally attacked and physically assaulted two members of the Hassidic community in separate incidents that took place on the same night.

The first incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the corner of Van Horne and Bloomfield avenues.

The suspect is alleged to have verbally attacked a victim who was walking west on Van Horne Avenue. He then violently pushed and threw the man to the ground, police say. The individual fled and joined a group of individuals on Van Horne Avenue heading east.

The second incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. at the corner of Bernard and Outremont avenues.

The suspect allegedly assaulted a second victim by kicking them in the lower back, causing them to fall to the ground. The suspect then reportedly fled north on Wiseman Avenue to rejoin the group.

Montreal police's hate crime unit, which goes by the acronym MICH, is investigating.

Police have released a video of one of the attacks along with still shots, but they will only be online until April 24 as there is concern the suspect may be a minor. The video (which shows a violent attack) and still images can be found here.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18 years old, wearing a black coat, gray joggers and white shoes at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the police or to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal by calling 514 393-1133 or visiting the website .

Rewards of up to $3,000 are available from Info-Crime for information leading to the arrest of suspects, subject to certain conditions.