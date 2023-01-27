Former Quebec legislator Harold LeBel handed 8-month sentence for sexual assault

Former Parti Québécois legislator Harold LeBel, who was convicted of sexual assault in November, has been sentenced to eight months behind bars.

The sentence was proposed jointly by the prosecution and defence Thursday morning at the courthouse in Rimouski, Que., and then endorsed by Superior Court Judge Serge Francœur.

"This young woman, who, despite great mental strength, saw her world crumble, betrayed by the one she considered a friend, a mentor," Francœur said to LeBel during the sentencing.

The judge said he is taking into consideration LeBel's lack of criminal history, that he has no risk for recidivism and that he respects the legal process.

"I consider that you have been an asset in your professional life, in society and for the Rimouski region," he said, but he added, the sentence must also serve as an example to deter others from committing such an act.

LeBel will also be on the sex offender registry for 20 years. He will have to undergo a two-year probation period after serving his sentence, where he will be prohibited from coming into contact or being in the presence of the victim.

Victim says sentence doesn't erase pain

A woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, accused LeBel of sexually assaulting her in his condo in 2017. She was an elected official, Radio-Canada has since learned.

"One would think that the day of the aggressor's sentencing is a happy day for a victim, but it is far from being the case," she said in written statement for the court.

"The only positive point is that it allows me to turn the page at least on the legal chapter of the case, but it does not erase the grief or the pain."

She said she has never felt more vulnerable in her entire life than she did that night.

"Imagine being sexually assaulted by someone you trust completely. How unsettling it would be. You think you know someone and in seconds, everything falls apart," she wrote.

She questioned how she was supposed to defend herself against someone twice her weight, and said she "chose to remain silent for fear that denouncing him would hurt me professionally. Looking back, I realized the effects the assault had on me."

"In the weeks following these events, I was much more irritable, even sometimes aggressive. I wanted to flee any emotional intimacy."

LeBel says he can grocery shop with head high

As for LeBel, he listened attentively to Francœur as the judge handed down the sentence. The former legislator nodded and tears rolled down his cheeks at times.

Very emotional, he insisted on addressing the judge before the sentencing.

"It is obvious that it is not easy for me to speak, but I just wanted to say that since the beginning of this story, I have always respected the process," he said.

"It bothers me to be seen as someone who is an aggressor. It goes against all my values."

His statement reiterated that point, saying, "I think that's what's hard for me, to be seen as someone I'm not."

He said he will learn from this experience, but now wants to move on.

"I want to thank the people of Rimouski who are with me," he wrote. "I don't mind going grocery shopping. I can still do it with my head held high."

LeBel did not appeal the guilty verdict.

After the sentencing, prosecutor Manon Gaudreault said she was satisfied with the conclusion in the case. She said the outcome will restore victims' confidence in the justice system.

"Another message I want this to send is to the abusers: There will be consequences if you commit sexual assault," she said.