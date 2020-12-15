PQ MNA charged with sexual assault, booted out of party caucus

Parti Québécois MNA Harold Lebel has been charged with sexual assault, prompting the party's leader to boot him out of caucus.

Lebel, who was first elected in the Rimouski riding in 2014, was arrested Tuesday morning and questioned by police investigators.

The charge is related to an incident that allegedly took place in Rimouski in October 2017.

"We are obviously in shock this morning," said PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, while adding that Lebel will be removed from caucus during the course of the investigation and judicial process.

"All sexual violence must be confronted with force. No one is above the law."

The PQ leader said his party would offer its full collaboration to authorities, if needed.

Lebel was the party's critic on several issues including employment, social solidarity and the fight against poverty.

He was released on a promise to appear in court a later date.