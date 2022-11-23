Former PQ MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former Parti Québécois legislator Harold LeBel guilty of sexual assault.

A woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, accused LeBel of sexually assaulting her in his condo in 2017.

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for two days at the Rimouski, Que., courthouse, following a last-minute appearance by the victim on Monday.

The woman was called in to testify for a second time after LeBel's lawyer, Maxime Roy, discovered she was participating in a Quebecor documentary.

The woman said she was participating in the documentary to reclaim ownership over her story and encourage other victims of sexual assault to come forward, and to give them a sense of the judicial process.

She said she didn't feel that participating in the documentary jeopardized the trial.

LeBel was charged in December 2020 for the offence that took place on Oct. 21, 2017 at his condo in Rimouski. The victim said LeBel tried to kiss her, unfastened her bra without her consent and groped her as she lay in a guest bed, after she'd asked him not to touch her.

LeBel denied wrongdoing at the time of his arrest, releasing a statement saying he wanted to continue his work for the people of Rimouski, located about 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

LeBel was kicked out of the Parti Québécois caucus and sat as an Independent until this fall's provincial election. He had been the party's critic on several issues, including employment, social solidarity and the fight against poverty.