Last Nanette performance in Montreal not the end of Hannah Gadsby's comedy career, but a turning point

Nanette, being performed for the last time ever tonight in Montreal, may not be the final show of Hannah Gadsby's comedy career, as planned.

It could instead be something of a new beginning.

The idea behind Nanette — the Australian comedian's Netflix special released earlier this summer to overnight critical acclaim — was for her to quit comedy and to call out self-deprecating humour as a way of coping with oppression, after she'd been doing it for years.

But now that Gadsby says she will keep doing comedy, the show has become a watershed moment in her career and, according to some of her comedy peers, one in their industry, as well.

"I have built a career out of self-deprecating humour, and I don't want to do that anymore," Gadsby says in the special, in which she reveals past traumas and vows no longer to make a joke of them.

"Because do you understand what self-deprecation means when it comes from somebody who already exists in the margins? It's not humility. It's humiliation."

Gadsby told CBC News on the Just For Laughs red carpet before her show Friday she believes there's still a place for that kind of humour.

"But I think you need to let the world know that you have power as well.… As someone in the public eye and with a powerful platform, I needed to call bullsh*t on that."

Hannah Gadsby spoke to CBC News on the Just For Laughs 2018 red carpet, which was, in fact, blue. (CBC)

She said she's OK with the responsibility that's come with her assertion of self in Nanette — a title she gave the show simply because it was a name of an acquaintance, and she liked it — and the runaway success that's come with it.

"Well, I'm a dyke, so I've always had a feeling of responsibility," Gadsby said, with a hint of self-deprecation and the signature glint in her eye.

It was in an interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, which aired Wednesday evening, that she announced she'd changed her mind about leaving comedy.

"If I quit, I'm an idiot now," she said. "If the show had gone as badly as I'd planned, it would have worked, but now I'm left with a choice: I'll either be an idiot or a hypocrite. I'll be a hypocrite."

Success and a change in venue

The show has been lauded for its powerful storytelling — at times not funny at all, striking a chord in a post-#MeToo era, in which even comedy audiences look for critical and thoughtful distillations of the human experience.

Gadsby has already snagged at least three prestigious awards for Nanette. In addition to tonight's final showcase at Just For Laughs, she's received one of the Montreal festival's top awards, Best Comedy Special of 2018.

When Just For Laughs booked Gadsby for tonight's show, she was still relatively unknown in Canada and the planned venue was Maison Théâtre, which seats 400.

After Netflix released Nanette, the festival moved the show to L'Olympia, which seats 1,282, and it sold out.

The Australian comedian discusses the success of Nanette, her groundbreaking comedy special. 0:35

Turning comedy 'on its head'

Every comedian CBC News spoke to on the JFL red carpet said they had seen and loved Nanette. Several of them described it as not only transformative for the viewer, but for the comedy landscape as a whole.

"It's another situation where people are really ready to have a new conversation and are open to exploiting forms," said Liz Flahive, one of the writers for the Netflix show, GLOW, who is receiving the Comedy Writers of the Year Award at JFL with Carly Mensch.

"One of the most powerful things I've seen."

Mensch said Nanette was "turning [comedy] on its head."

"It's beautifully structured so it's unfolding in a way that continues to surprise you and by the end you're devastated."

Liz Flahive, left, and Carly Mensch, right, received the Just for Laughs award for Comedy Writers of the Year Award for the Netflix show GLOW. They said Hannah Gadsby's Nanette was one of their favourite comedy specials. (CBC)

"It's not the standard comedy special," said Alonzo Bodden, who hosted the JFL Awards Show Friday afternoon. "But what really stayed with me was — a day later, I was still thinking about it."

Fellow breakout comedy star Tiffany Haddish, famous for her role in the movie Girls Trip, said, "that lady is a genius," of Gadsby and called Nanette "life-changing."

Gadsby has performed the show in cities across the world and now, she says, she wants to nap.

"I need a lot of naps," she said, explaining the touring had exhausted her. "I'm going to take my time."

"As far as creativity's concerned, I think you really need to have a well-rested brain to make sure that what you should do next is what you do next."