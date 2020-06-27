Man wounded in daytime shooting at Hampstead intersection

A man in his 20s was shot at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Hampstead by other occupants of the same vehicle, Montreal police said.

The man's injuries, to his upper body, are not life-threatening, said SPVM Const. Benoît Boisselle.

Police were alerted to the shooting by Hampstead public security patrollers, who called 911. The shooting happened in a grey SUV, at the intersection of Netherwood Crescent and Fallbrook Road, Boisselle said.

The man was in the front of the vehicle and "one of two suspects in the back seat shot the victim," Boisselle said.

The two suspects then fled on foot, Boisselle said.

Police cordoned off the area early Saturday afternoon, closing Netherwood Crescent between Colchester and Fleet Roads.

Investigators will analyze the scene and interview witnesses, Boisselle said.