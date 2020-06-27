Man wounded in daytime shooting at Hampstead intersection
Victim was shot by passenger in the same vehicle, police say
A man in his 20s was shot at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Hampstead by other occupants of the same vehicle, Montreal police said.
The man's injuries, to his upper body, are not life-threatening, said SPVM Const. Benoît Boisselle.
Police were alerted to the shooting by Hampstead public security patrollers, who called 911. The shooting happened in a grey SUV, at the intersection of Netherwood Crescent and Fallbrook Road, Boisselle said.
The man was in the front of the vehicle and "one of two suspects in the back seat shot the victim," Boisselle said.
The two suspects then fled on foot, Boisselle said.
Police cordoned off the area early Saturday afternoon, closing Netherwood Crescent between Colchester and Fleet Roads.
Investigators will analyze the scene and interview witnesses, Boisselle said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.