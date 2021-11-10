There's a new mayor in Hampstead, and tenants say it's thanks to them

"I'm proud of my neighbours," Rosalind Smith said, standing outside her apartment building on Côte Saint-Luc Road in Hampstead.

Smith isn't so much celebrating the fact that Hampstead has a new mayor in Jeremy Levi — she's just happy it's not incumbent William Steinberg.

Newcomer Levi beat out long-time mayor Steinberg by 222 votes on Sunday night. Voter turnout was 45.1 per cent.

Smith's animosity toward Steinberg stems back two years, when the mayor tried to push through a luxury high-rise project despite council voting against it.

Tenants, including Smith, would have been forced out in order to demolish the building to make way for the ten-storey project.

Newcomer Jeremy Levi is the new mayor of Hampstead after beating incumbent William Steinberg. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Development as election issue

The tenants and neighbours rallied, forcing a referendum, which resulted in the project being handily rejected.

That movement continued during election time.

"It was important for us to keep it in the public's mind that even though here, we had won a victory two years ago, all of these buildings along Côte Saint-Luc Road have been vulnerable and are vulnerable," said Smith.

She's convinced her neighbours tipped the scales in Levi's favour. Tenants make up 20 per cent of the population in Hampstead, many along Côte Saint-Luc Road.

Hampstead is considered one district for municipal elections and its returning officer could not provide specific voting numbers without divulging voter information.

The tenants of these two buildings, located on Côte-Saint-Luc Road, were devastated by the decision made by Hampstead's town council in 2019 to demolish the buildings to make way for a 10-storey luxury apartment block. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

'Humbled' by opportunity to lead

Levi, a third-generation Hampsteader, is an accountant with six children under eight. He wanted to run as mayor after seeing what he says was a dysfunctional process at council.

He quickly recognized that the big issue during the election was development in the city.

"Certainly previous to two years ago, Hampstead was, for lack of a better term, a little bit sleepy when it came to municipal politics," Levi said.

The condo project "awakened everybody."

In 2019, Steinberg, mayor since 2006, defended the project, saying it would bring in revenue.

"We need to listen to the town. We need to stop shooting and then aiming. We need to aim, analyze and then shoot," said Levi about the debacle.

Smith says she's holding off on judgment of the new mayor.

"A lot of times people will say anything to get in, but once they're in, then you start to see their true colours," she said.

She's proud of what her neighbours have done though.

"We see how the face of Montreal has changed. We see this is something that's happening all over the world," she said. "We happened to fight back."