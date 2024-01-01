Father and son in critical condition after fire in Hampstead, Montreal police say

A father and his son are in critical condition after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Hampstead, Que., an on-island suburb of Montreal.

Emergency services were alerted about the three-alarm fire at an apartment building on Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Luc at 10:10 p.m. Sunday night.

A 36-year-old man and his five-year-old son were found unconscious at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The fire was under control shortly after midnight. Police say they believe the cause was accidental and are investigating.