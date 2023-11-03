Montreal suburb's plan to fine anyone vandalizing or removing Israeli hostage posters raises equity concerns

Elected officials in an on-island Montreal suburb are planning to slap people with a $1,000 fine if they're caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters from public space.

Under the proposed bylaw in Hampstead, Que., public security will have the power to ticket anybody caught defacing such posters, which typically have photos of individuals who are being held hostage by militants in Gaza.

"We are taking extraordinary measures to send a very clear message that if anybody is going to vandalize these posters, there will be a proportionate response," said Mayor Jeremy Levi.

If someone is issued a fine and pays it, that money will be donated to Israel, he said.

But according to a McGill University's Max Bell School of Public Policy associate professor, Pearl Eliadis, the implementation of a one-sided bylaw raises fairness concerns.

"The first interesting question would be whether or not this bylaw permits different types of viewpoints — this seems to be specifically about one point of view," she said.

She said the next question is what happens to someone who is caught defacing or ripping down a pro-Palestinian poster or one that supports Hamas.

"If those two people are treated differently, from a municipal perspective, then you have differential treatment based on political opinion and that, to me, raises important equity issues."

Jeremy Levi, mayor of Hampstead, Que., has made his support for Israel clear. And he says residents of his Montreal suburb agree with his effort to prevent Israeli hostage posters from being vandalized. (CBC)

Levi has not hidden his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict on social media in recent weeks, and he reiterated his thoughts during an interview with CBC News on Friday.

"Hampstead unequivocally stands with Israel and its right to defend itself," he said.

"This is not a question of taking sides. This is good over evil."

At the last council meeting, he said two Israel-related resolutions were approved.

The first calls on the federal government to move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, just as the United States did in 2018. The second calls on Canada to exhaust all options to bring home the civilians who were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

More than 200 hostages were taken, including many with Canadian connections.

Aharon Brodutch, an Israeli living in Toronto who has family members among the victims, spoke in Ottawa about his concerns earlier this week.

"Thirty-three children, 239 hostages that we know of right now, are being held. This is just a horrible crime and I think everyone can completely understand that this is just wrong," he said, calling on Canada to take action.

Hanging up posters of those who are missing has become a global trend, and videos of people tearing down these posters have gone viral.

In Hampstead, there haven't been reports of people tearing down posters, the mayor said, but his government is taking a proactive approach.

"They're being ripped down by people who don't even understand what this conflict is all about," Levi said. "The atrocious terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 need to be condemned in the harshest of terms."

André Lamoureux, a political science professor at Université du Québec à Montréal, has been following the tensions surrounding the hostage posters in Europe and in the United States.

"There are, right now, acts of hatred," he said. "The municipality has to take special measures to protect the population of Hampstead."