Halloween postponed in some Quebec municipalities due to weather forecast

A number of communities outside Montreal have postponed Halloween — pushing trick-or-treating to Friday because of the heavy rain and winds predicted for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Sainte-Julie, Saint-Hilaire, Varennes, Sorel-Tracy and St-Bruno-de-Montarville are among those calling on costumed candy hunters to hold off until Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, advising of a low-pressure system that could bring more than 50 millimetres of rain and winds gusting to 90 kilometres per hour.

People should be on the lookout for flash floods, accumulation on the road and unsecured objects that may take flight, the weather agency says.

Debate over when and where to trick or treat is all over social media.

How about trick-or-treating tonight instead?

One mother of two in Montreal's Ville Saint-Pierre neighbourhood has organized a trick-or-treating event on Wednesday.

When Megan Bradely heard bad weather was coming, she started talking with other parents at the bus stop Wednesday morning. She went door-to-door asking everybody with a decorated house to join.

Megan Bradely's two kids will be out in Lachine's Ville Saint-Pierre neighbourhood Wednesday night instead of Thursday because of the predicted storm. (Submitted by Megan Bradely)

By noon, she had six neighbours committed to an early Halloween and she hopes to have at least 10 on board.

She said that's plenty for her three-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.

She's recruited a neighbour to help boost her campaign for an early Halloween and they plan to leave notes on everybody's unanswered door.

"It's just encouraging community and encouraging neighbours to talk to each other — human interaction that is just rare these days. Halloween should be fun," Bradely said.

"People that have been home have been like 'yeah, I'm down.' So I'm excited."

Amanda Savoie, who lives in Westmount, said she and her three children plan to head out with a beach umbrella Thursday night, even though she would prefer that trick-or-treating be postponed to Friday.

"It's not like we'd be moving it to a Monday night where it would be more difficult," said Savoie.

"It's a weekend night and everybody is going to have their candy anyway."