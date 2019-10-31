Quebecers haunted over whether to defy postponement of Halloween as bad weather looms

Now that dozens of Quebec municipalities have postponed trick-or-treating due to the weather, the debate has begun — was it a good idea?

Parts of southern Quebec are under weather warnings, with rain, wind and even snow in the forecast. In the Montreal area, 50 to 80 millimetres of rain is expected to fall by Friday morning.

The possibility of heavy rain and high winds — forecasters were predicting wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour yesterday — prompted many places to move things around for safety reasons.

Those wind gusts are now expected to start Friday morning.

One of the first places to announce they were holding off on trick-or-treating was Sainte-Julie, on Montreal's South Shore. That is where Kristy Cullen and her four kids live.

She said her oldest daughter, who is 9, cried when she came home from school on Wednesday.

"She was like, 'That ruins everything. It's Halloween. It's tradition,'" Cullen told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Cullen said her kids have gone trick-or-treating in the rain before, and have never minded adding rain boots to their costume.

Kim Pollock, a Longueuil mother, said the rain adds to the spooky Halloween ambience.

"Will we get wet? Yes, but I mean, kids have to learn today that we're going to dry. It's not going to hurt them," she said.

"I think we're bubble wrapping them a little too much."

Pollock's two kids, age 7 and 10, are getting flu shots on Friday. She said they will go out trick-or-treating depending on how they're feeling afterward.

Trick-or-treating better Sooner rather than later

Jude George said he doesn't really care when he goes trick-or-treating, as long as he gets to go.

Jude George, Ivy George, and their mom, Melanie Atcovich, will be trick-or-treating in a family costume tonight. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

He is worried, however, that postponing it once because of the weather may lead to more delays.

"I'd rather do it tonight than tomorrow night, because then if it rains tomorrow night, it will be pushed back."

Her mother, Melanie Atcovitch, said as long as it's safe, people should try to head out tonight.

Melissa Welland, 16, said in her younger days, she went trick-or-treating in rain and snow.

Melissa Welland says the rain won't deter her from trick-or-treating. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

She said trick-or-treating is something that should happen Oct. 31. She will be out collecting candy tonight, she said, dressed as a hippie.

Katherine Ross said her oldest daughter didn't feel like Halloween should be moved, but her husband is happy he doesn't have to take their children out in the bad weather.

She said they will be heading out tomorrow.

"I'm not sending my kids out in the rain," she said, pointing out they will get soaked and could catch colds afterward.