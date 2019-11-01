Trees and branches down across Montreal as winds reach 100 km/h

Dozens of trees are down across Montreal as howling winds reaching 100 kilometres per hour have persisted throughout the morning.

Montreal has been spared the worst of the storm in southwestern Quebec. Municipalities in the Eastern Townships are evacuating homes in areas bordering the Saint-François River that flooded under the heavy rain and thousands more are without power across the province.

In Montreal, nearly 67,000 homes and businesses were without power at 10:30 a.m.

The winds in the city aren't expected to let up until this evening. Environment Canada issued a warning early this morning, calling for southwesterly winds of up to 100 km/h.

The east end of Montreal was not spared. This tree was on Leclaire Street in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. (Sébastien Desrosiers/Radio-Canada)

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," the warning said.

Just after 10 a.m., though, the sun did pop out in Montreal, perhaps giving some hope to those who saved their costumes for tonight.

On Wednesday, Montreal joined several other Quebec municipalities in encouraging families to trick-or-treat Friday because of the spooky forecast.

Winds reaching 100 km/h knocked down trees in Montreal, sent garbage and compost bins flying. (Submitted by Daniel Beland)

The move spawned a hashtag — many people called it #Halloweengate on social media. People argued whether it was best to postpone or leave Halloween on its official date, Oct. 31.

Mayor Valérie Plante even tweeted, "Damn[ed] if you do, damn[ed] if you don't," in response to the criticism.

Several of the trees in NDG fell on parked cars. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

It did rain Thursday night in Montreal, but many braved it in their costumes to do their round of candy-collecting anyway.

In Mascouche, some came up with a creative solution.