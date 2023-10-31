No tricks, just treats: Laval, Que., street making Halloween more accessible to autistic kids

Jumping decorations, flashing lights, loud noises and spooky music — all staples of a traditional Halloween night — are scary for many young children.

For some trick-or-treaters with autism, however, the commotion can create sensory overload.

That's why Pierre Anthian, a Laval resident, rounded up about 30 of his neighbours to participate in the Pont-Viau neighbourhood's first ever "Rue Bleue" — a calm, quiet street designed for autistic kids to make the holiday more accessible to them.

Anthian, whose daughter Eve is on the autism spectrum, came up with the idea after speaking with families at his church who say their children are often too overwhelmed by the festivities to participate.

"[Some parents] just cancel the evening of Halloween because it's not a good experience," he said, "but we want to include everybody."

Pierre Anthian puts a blue filter over a small light in front of his house. This signals to parents and children that they can trick-or-treat there without fear of scary decorations, loud noises and flashing lights. (Paula Dayan-Perez/CBC)

In collaboration with the Quebec Federation for Autism, Anthian came up with a more inclusive idea for Halloween on Des Prés Street: No decorations, no flashing lights, no loud noises and no answering the door in costume.

Participating houses will be marked by a small blue light, which tells a family with an autistic child that they can safely come ring the doorbell "without the [fear of being] welcomed by a monster or a zombie or a dinosaur," said Anthian.

"It's safe for them," he said.

The initiative is also a way for underprivileged families who can't afford a costume to enjoy the holiday, as Anthian says some people will refuse to give candy to kids who aren't costumed.

But on the Rue Bleue, there is no judgment.

"Regular humans welcome a regular human and everybody has a wonderful evening," he said.

Anthian says the candy he's giving out this Halloween as part of the initiative was all donated by grocery stores in his neighbourhood. (Paula Dayan-Perez/CBC)

Krista Leitham, national manager of community events for Autism Speaks Canada, says the neighbourhood's initiative is a great move in support of autistic people, many of whom miss out on the holiday year after year.

Anything that affects the five senses, including sudden flickering lights, an itchy costume and high or low sounds, can be problematic, Leitham says.

"When it comes to Halloween, there are a lot of unexpected surprises, so to know that someone in the community is taking care to address the issues that can help a person on the autism spectrum fully enjoy [the holiday], it's spectacular," she said.

Anthian is hoping to inspire other people from across the country to create just one street in their community that's inclusive for everyone.

"That makes a big difference," he said.