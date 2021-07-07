Montreal's Haitian community in shock after president shot dead

The phone lines on CPAM 1410, Montreal's Haitian community station, were full of questions Wednesday morning after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, as people worried about the future of their families and their home country.

Moïse was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in what the government described as a "barbaric act." Haiti's first lady, Martine Moïse, was reportedly injured in the attack.

The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in the capital Port-au-Prince. Armed groups have battled with police and one another for control of the streets in recent months, turning many districts of the capital into no-go zones.

"The lines are open and people who didn't believe this could happen are surprised. They're waiting for the latest news — whether [Moise's] wife died or not," Jean Ernest Pierre, the president of the radio station, told Radio-Canada's Tout un matin.

"We're waiting. We're following Haiti's rhythm."

Jean Ernest Pierre, the president of CPAM 1410, Montreal's Haitian community station, says several people were calling in Wednesday morning with questions and concerns about the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse. (AFP via Getty Images)

Frantz Duval, who heads Le Nouvelliste newspaper in Port-au-Prince, said the city was shaken but quiet Wednesday morning.

"People stayed home. There's almost no traffic in the streets, no pedestrians walking," Duval told Tout un matin.

"Even the state media is only playing a concert of classical music, broadcasting no information about what happened or what's going on."

In Montreal, where more than 150,000 people of Haitian descent make up a vibrant diaspora, some feared even more instability in Haiti could follow Moise's assassination, as few of the country's democratic institutions have been functioning as they should.

Jean Numa Goudou, who runs Intexto, Journal Nou, a Montreal newspaper covering the Haitian community, said he is trying to understand what is going on and what could happen next.

"The first thing is: if the president can be assassinated in his home, what of ordinary citizens?" Goudou said.

Goudou pointed to ongoing violence in Haiti, where protests against Moïse's extended stay in power have been punctuated violent acts by gangs, whose hold on poor areas continues to grow.

"I still have family in Haiti, too. I have two brothers and cousins, and friends," he said.

It's also unclear who will lead the country in the interim. The current prime minister, Claude Joseph, was set to be replaced by Ariel Henry in an inauguration Wednesday morning that was cancelled because of the assassination.

'I don't think it can get worse'

"It's a polarized country. It's not like Jovenel Moïse was the only problem and that once he's gone all the problems will be fixed," Goudou said.

"Some thought there would be people in the streets — either happy, sad, or angry — but there's none of that."

Duval, of Le Nouvelliste, said the assassination was a shock because, despite violence in the country, political opposition has mostly taken the form of protests by mostly unarmed demonstrators.

"The last time a president was killed was in 1915," Duval said, referring to the killing of Vilbrun Guillaume Sam on July 28, 1915.

Ernest Pierre says he hopes the assassination will prompt more help and intervention from the international community.

"I don't think it can get worse. It's at a point where things can only be fixed," he said.