Hockey fan's teary-eyed 'Feel Good Moment' with Carey Price recognized during NHL Awards

A young Montreal Canadiens fan was reduced to tears when he met goalie Carey Price in front of thousands at the annual NHL awards.

Before Anderson Whitehead, 11, lost his mother to cancer back in November, she had promised to do anything she could to help him meet his idol.

After she died, Whitehead's aunt took up the task and arranged for the young Ontarian to meet Price during a practice in February in Toronto.

At that time, Whitehead tearfully asked for an autograph and Price offered the boy more than just a signature — he gave him a hug as well. The boy broke down in tears.

Fans voted the exchange, captured on camera, as the "Feel Good Moment" of the season.

Whitehead was called on stage during the ceremony in Las Vegas.

At first, Price appears on a video screen behind the boy. But then, he surprises him on stage.

"I have two things for you," Price said. "One is this jersey, and the other is a question. Do you want to go to the All-Star Game?"

"Yes," Whitehead said, standing on tiptoes to speak into the microphone, his eyes wet and the audience cheering.

Anderson raises thousands for hospice

Anderson has been busy since he first met Price in February.

He has devoted his time and energy to fundraising for the palliative care centre that took care of his mother, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, according to the NHL.

Anderson participated in the centre's "Hike For Hospice" May 5 and won the prize for top youth fundraiser after pulling in $5,800.

Anderson has already started raising money for next year's hike with the aim of doubling what he earned in 2019.