Feeling extra generous? Héma-Québec looking for new donors

Héma-Québec is asking for special gifts from Quebecers this holiday season — blood, breast milk and stem cells.

The agency is hoping to get millennials and people from minority communities interested in donating.

"It's not because the situation looks good today, that it will look good for the next few months," Héma-Québec spokesperson Laurent-Paul Ménard said.

When it comes to the agency's breast milk bank, there's no shortage now, but Ménard said that can change at any given moment.

The bank serves premature babies or infants of mothers who cannot breastfeed.

"It's always a huge problem with the breast milk bank. Typically, a mother gives breast milk for six months or so. And so, we're kind of in a perpetual recruitment mode." Ménard said.

As for blood donors, Héma-Québec is hoping to recruit from the black community.

The negative impact of frequent blood transfusions can be curbed by having donors from a similar genetic background.

But there may not be enough optimal matches for people of African descent, Ménard said.

"The needs are increasing, and increasing very rapidly," he said.

Stem cell donations from non-Caucasian people and adults under 35 are also needed.

"People who donate, they'll probably never receive a phone call, but if they do receive a phone call, it's a matter of life and death," he said.