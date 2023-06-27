Quebec businessman Vincenzo Guzzo charged with criminal harassment

Quebec businessman Vincenzo Guzzo has been charged with criminal harassment and a breach of conditions.

The news, first reported by Quebecor media, was confirmed by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) Tuesday morning.

Guzzo was charged with engaging in criminal harassment against a person between November 2022 and June 2023. He was also charged with failing to respect the condition not to communicate, directly or indirectly, with this person.

Guzzo, the president and general manager of Cinémas Guzzo, is a key player in the film industry in Quebec. He also appears on the CBC show Dragons' Den.

He once considered running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, but ultimately never took the plunge.