22 years later, Quebec provincial police to charge man with murder of Guylaine Potvin
Sûreté du Québec officers say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of Guylaine Potvin, a Cégep de Jonquière student who was killed in April 2000.
47-year-old man expected to appear in court this afternoon
Quebec provincial police say they have solved a 22-year-old cold case, after arresting a man in connection with the killing of student Guylaine Potvin.
In April 2000, Potvin, 19, was found strangled to death in her apartment in Saguenay's Jonquière borough.
Sûreté du Québec officers say there were similarities with the case of another incident that July in Quebec City, where a student living alone was sexually assaulted in her apartment and left for dead.
On Wednesday, police arrested Marc-André Grenon, 47, in Granby.
He is expected to appear in court by video conference on the same day to face charges of murder, attempted murder and sexual assault.
with files from Radio-Canada's Catherine Paradis