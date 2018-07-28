Guy Turcotte will not appeal sentence to Supreme Court

Former Quebec cardiologist Guy Turcotte, who is serving a life sentence for the murders of his two children in 2009, will not take his case to Canada's highest court.

His lawyer, Pierre Poupart, said on Friday evening that Turcotte would not seek to challenge his sentence at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Earlier this year, Turcotte contested the trial judge's ruling that he must serve 17 years of his life sentence before he is eligible to seek parole.

That decision was upheld by Quebec's Court of Appeal in June.

Turcotte was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his children, Olivier, 5, and Anne-Sophie, 3, on Feb. 20, 2009.

In a hearing before the Quebec Court of Appeal, Poupart argued that Turcotte was not a danger to society and should be eligible for parole after serving between 10 and 15 years.

In the court's judgment, however, Justice Allan R. Hilton wrote that "the gravity of the crime is hardly in doubt."

"Mr. Turcotte's degree of responsibility is complete. Obviously, he alone is responsible for the two murders," Hilton wrote.