Senior official out at Montreal's public consultation office after spending scandal

Guy Grenier is no longer in his position as secretary general of the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) amid an expenses scandal that erupted in the fall.

The organization's public affairs officer told CBC that Grenier is no longer with OCPM. It's not clear if he was fired or resigned.

"We can't comment any further on the personal situation of an employee," said Gabriel Marte-Dufour in a written statement.

Grenier had only been secretary general of the OCPM since January. He will be replaced by a city employee who will act as interim president.

The OCPM organizes public consultations in Montreal.

Grenier is the latest top executive to leave the organization, following the dismissal of former president Isabelle Beaulieu last November.

At the time, the summary decision regarding Beaulieu's dismissal said nothing about Grenier's future at the OCPM, despite his involvement in the organization's expenses.

The OCPM fell under scrutiny when records of significant expenses made by Dominique Ollivier, who was president of the organization from 2014 to 2021, were made public. She subsequently resigned as president of Montreal's executive committee last November.

The focus then shifted to Beaulieu and Grenier.

Many people called for their departure, including the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Andrée Laforest, who invited them to "reflect on their future."

"I want to reiterate that Ms. Beaulieu and Mr. Grenier must take note of the breach of trust with the public. It is clear that Ms. Beaulieu and Mr. Grenier should no longer lead the OCPM," she said at the time.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante had also urged the president and general secretary to resign their positions.