SQ investigating gunshots fired at residence in Lorraine, Que.

Provincial police have arrested two men in connection with the gunshots. They are both Ontario residents.

2 men from Ontario arrested

Provincial police are questioning two men who were driving a stolen vehicle.
A residential building in the municipality of Lorraine, Que., in the Basses-Laurentides region, was the target of several gunshots overnight.

Laval police located a suspicious vehicle Friday night and chased it down Chomedey Boulevard.

After officers stopped the vehicle, which was stolen in Ontario, the people in the car — two men, aged 25 and 27 — tried to run away, but police intercepted them, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

Police have taken the men into custody for questioning. They are both Ontario residents. 

A firearm was found near the site of ​​the arrests.

The SQ's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

With files from Radio-Canada's Sarah Déry et Raphaëlle Drouin

