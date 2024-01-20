SQ investigating gunshots fired at residence in Lorraine, Que.
Provincial police have arrested two men in connection with the gunshots. They are both Ontario residents.
2 men from Ontario arrested
A residential building in the municipality of Lorraine, Que., in the Basses-Laurentides region, was the target of several gunshots overnight.
Laval police located a suspicious vehicle Friday night and chased it down Chomedey Boulevard.
After officers stopped the vehicle, which was stolen in Ontario, the people in the car — two men, aged 25 and 27 — tried to run away, but police intercepted them, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.
Police have taken the men into custody for questioning. They are both Ontario residents.
A firearm was found near the site of the arrests.
The SQ's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.
With files from Radio-Canada's Sarah Déry et Raphaëlle Drouin