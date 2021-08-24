Shots fired near MUHC forces overnight lockdown, leads to police officer's injury

The McGill University Health Centre had to go into lockdown overnight after gunfire was heard just outside the hospital near Saint-Jacques Street.

The shots were fired at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Montreal police, officers took cover behind their cars when they heard the shots.

One officer suffered a minor injury to the arm "in connection with the incident," the SPVM said, while adding that it's not clear if she was struck by a bullet.



"Is [the injury] because it's related to the gunshot or is it because when she ducked, she hurt herself? We're not sure yet," SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

There are no suspects at this time, and the major crimes unit is investigating.

Authorities are asking everyone who noticed suspicious behaviour between midnight and 2 a.m. to report what they saw to Police Station 9 in Côte-Saint-Luc.