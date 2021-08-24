Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Shots fired near MUHC forces overnight lockdown, leads to police officer's injury

Officers exiting the McGill University Health Centre's Glen site took cover after hearing shots being fired at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One officer suffered a minor injury and the MUHC was locked down for several hours.

SPVM says there are no suspects, and major crimes unit is investigating

CBC News ·
The Montreal police service's major crimes unit is investigating reports of gunfire near the McGill University Health Centre. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

The McGill University Health Centre had to go into lockdown overnight after gunfire was heard just outside the hospital near Saint-Jacques Street.

The shots were fired at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Montreal police, officers took cover behind their cars when they heard the shots.

One officer suffered a minor injury to the arm "in connection with the incident," the SPVM said, while adding that it's not clear if she was struck by a bullet.

"Is [the injury] because it's related to the gunshot or is it because when she ducked, she hurt herself? We're not sure yet," SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said. 

There are no suspects at this time, and the major crimes unit is investigating. 

Authorities are asking everyone who noticed suspicious behaviour between midnight and 2 a.m. to report what they saw to Police Station 9 in Côte-Saint-Luc.

with files from Verity Stevenson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now