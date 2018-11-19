Montreal gunfight leaves man injured, passing motorist with bullet-riddled car

An exchange of gunfire Sunday evening in Montreal left one man injured and a passing motorist with bullet holes in her car.

Witnesses reported occupants of at least two cars opened fire on each other at 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Cremazie Boulevard E. and Iberville Street in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

When police arrived, they found several gun shells on the ground on Iberville Street, but the suspects were no longer on the scene, says Montreal police Const. Andrée-Anne Picard.

A short while later, paramedics called 911 to report they were with a 25-year-old man who was shot in the upper body.

He had flagged down the ambulance and asked paramedics for help at the intersection of Jean-Talon Boulevard and Chabot Street.

The victim, who is known to police, was transported to hospital, but police do not fear for his life, Picard said. His vehicle was found nearby with what appears to be bullet damage.

"At this moment he is not co-operating with us," said Picard early Monday morning.

Also that evening, a woman, 48, called police to say she was driving on Iberville Street when her car was struck by gunfire, Picard said.

Her car was damaged by at least one bullet, but she was not injured. Police escorted her home.

A perimeter was temporarily set up around the scene of the shooting for the investigation, but the road has since been reopened.