CAQ government softens long-gun registry requirements as compliance deadline approaches
Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced three key changes to Quebec's new registry, which she hopes will make gun owners more willing to sign on.

Spencer Van Dyk · CBC News ·
Guns like this Canadian-made Enfield rifle will have to be registered in Quebec by Jan. 29, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

With less than a week before the deadline to register long guns in Quebec, the provincial government is loosening the requirements for long-gun owners.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement at the National Assembly Wednesday, saying she's hopeful that changing the requirements to register long guns will increase compliance.

The registry is set to go into effect on Jan. 29, but it's faced pushback from gun owners.

Almost 80 per cent have not yet registered their weapons, either because they're choosing to wait until the last minute to do so or because they're boycotting the process altogether.

"What we are announcing today is first and foremost that we support the gun registry," Guilbault said. "It is here to stay."

However, under the new rules, gun owners will have more time to let the registry know if they're changing the location of the gun, for example, if they take it out hunting, and they no longer need to register the length of the barrel when they register the gun.

Quebec is the only province that requires long-guns — including shotguns and rifles — to be registered, but only a fraction of gun owners have recorded their firearms.

    With files from Cathy Senay

