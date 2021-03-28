Quebec deputy premier in isolation after husband's contact with positive COVID-19 case
Geneviève Guilbault says she will remain in isolation until her husband gets 2 negative test results
Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault is quarantining at home with her family, after her husband came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Guilbault made the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying she would be following public health guidelines and remain in isolation until her husband had received two negative COVID test results.
In September, Quebec Premier François Legault received a negative COVID-19 test result after he and his wife were in contact with the federal Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, who found out days later he had the virus.
Earlier that month, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and three other Quebec politicians — Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel and Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the Montreal region — went into isolation after they were in contact with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who became sick shortly after.
