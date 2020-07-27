Deputy premier seeks to rally young Quebecers as pandemic cases rise

Seeking to ensure the public maintains vigilance as COVID-19 cases slink upward, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault on Monday called out younger Quebecers, who have accounted for a disproportionate number of recent infections.

Guilbault, speaking at a news conference in Montreal, also addressed anti-mask protests held over the weekend, hinting at harsher responses to deliberate flouting of public health rules.

In late June and early July, daily new cases in Quebec stayed mostly below 100, but since July 15 those figures have returned to the 150 range. Guilbault said Quebecers aged 15 to 34 have made up "a very significant proportion" of new cases in recent days.

Guilbault said that age group's behaviour will determine how the next chapter of the pandemic unfolds in the province, and urged them to be "influencers" among their peers, encouraging physical distancing and wearing face coverings.

"Right now you have the power in your hands, literally, to influence how things go," she said.

Guilbault said the new cases had emerged primarily from parties and private gatherings.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said that younger Quebecers, who are more likely to attend gatherings, play team sports and go to bars, by nature of their mobility "very often are people who will bring the contagion elsewhere."

Guilbault underlined the risk of young people transmitting the virus to their parents and grandparents, even if their own symptoms are mild or non-existent.

Furthermore, she said, in some young people the long-term consequences of COVID-19 can be severe.

"You don't want to end up in intensive care,' Guilbault warned. "This is serious."

Demonstrators at a protest in Quebec City on Sunday argued that wearing a mask should be a personal choice, not something imposed by the government. (David Rémillard/Radio-Canada)

'Consequences' for public health transgressions

Guilbault addressed two anti-mask protests that took place over the weekend in Quebec City and Montreal, where demonstrators defied distancing and face-covering rules.

In both cities, attendees insulted journalists covering the events.

Guilbault said she was "shocked" by footage she saw and referred to several incidents, including one where demonstrators drew physically close to a journalist against her will.

The deputy premier said there will be "consequences" if there continue to be incidents where people "transgress the rules of public health."

"It has nothing to do with taking away anyone's right to protest or express themselves," Guilbault said. "It's obvious that anybody can protest. But nobody has the right to put anyone else's health in danger."

Police can already give tickets and fines to people who are deliberately breaking public health rules, Guilbault said, but the government is considering harsher measures for violations like those on the weekend.

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing clinic in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Testing capacity increased

Guilbault said young people — and Quebecers in general — should get tested if they have any reason to think they may have been exposed to the virus.

The capacity in the province has been expanded, Guilbault said, such that the health system is "capable of testing anybody who comes to get tested" anywhere in the province.

Dr. Richard Massé, a senior advisor in the public health department, said the province's testing capacity is now close to 20,000 per day.

Daily testing exceeded 16,000 on two occasions last week, a number not previously reached since the pandemic began.

Massé said improvements have been made to the process of getting tested, with wait times reduced and locations expanded.

"If people have any doubt, we invite them to come and get tested quickly," he said.