Montrealer puts restaurants owned by people of colour on the map

Serena Gronlund is a foodie who loves discovering new spots in Montreal, but she was sad to see a fair share of eateries owned by people of colour close down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month, she created Green Guide Montréal — a website that promotes independent BIPOC-owned restaurants and identifies them on a map.

What started out as a personal project to help her find new restaurants has turned into a broader mission, and she eventually hopes make an app out of it.

"I just kind of wanted to boost up some really great businesses," Gronlund said. "I thought that you know, if I was able to give a platform and shed a bit of light and pull a bit of support in that area, that would be good."

She's also thinking of finding ways to help small restaurants grow their social media presence and interact more with customers.

"Sometimes, the media doesn't always cover those little spots," she said. "Being able to give people voices and talk about their own stories, talk about their own dishes and what makes them special I think is really important."

Jermaine Wallace is the owner and founder of Boom J's Cuisine in Pointe-St-Charles. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

For Jermaine Wallace, owner of Jamaican restaurant Boom J's Cuisine, being included in the Green Guide came as a pleasant surprise.

"I just found out today," he told CBC. "I see that they want to help small businesses like myself and it was great to see that, it was encouraging."

Wallace says despite the pandemic strain, he has been able to shift his model to focus on takeout and delivery orders.

If he gains a few new customers thanks to the restaurant map, all the better.

"I find it's going to help a lot of businesses to promote their product visibility-wise and help them to grow, so it's great for the business."