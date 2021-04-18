Montreal police search for 2 male suspects following grocery store stabbing

Montreal police responded to a call about an assault inside a grocery store Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed in the upper body and transported to hospital.

The grocery store is located on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal near De La Montagne Street.

Police say two suspects fled the scene on foot following the altercation. Police are still searching for them.

According to police, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

He is in stable condition and his life is not in danger. The motive for the assault is not yet known.