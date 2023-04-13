Lone grocery store in Montreal West Island suburb gets new owners, new life

As he gears up to breathe new life into a grocery store he describes as "the heart of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue," Claude McSween is more than happy to put his retirement on hold.

McSween is spending the next few weeks getting ready to reopen the West Island suburb's lone grocery store.

Marché Richelieu, which operated under the banner of the Metro grocery chain, unexpectedly closed in January, leaving many residents — especially seniors who don't drive — without an accessible local option to get food.

The nearest grocery store is a 10-minute drive down the highway in Baie-D'Urfé.

McSween is part of a new ownership group that is aiming to have the store open some time next month. It will remain under Metro's banner but be called Ami Plus.

"I was young and I came here with my mother to buy some meat. It's very important," said McSween, talking about the store he now owns, years after his family would drive there regularly from nearby L'Île-Perrot.

Paola Hawa, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's mayor, (seen here in a photo from 2018) says certain residents offered rides to grocery stores in other municipalities after the local store closed in January. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

McSween, who has owned other food stores in the past, said his son heard about the grocery store closing on television, and relayed the news to him.

That's when he started thinking about stepping in and purchasing the business. He made an offer, and it was accepted. He says many of the employees under previous ownership have agreed to return.

Natacha Filion, a mother who has lived in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue since she was 10 and once worked at the grocery store, said people would often find reasons to go there, whether they needed to buy something or not.

"It's kind of like a meeting point. It ties into the heart of the community. Like, when I was a kid, you always knew that if you got in trouble you go to the Marché and you'd be safe."

"When I used to work there, it wasn't unusual to see people four, fives times a day. People use that place like a pantry."

The city's mayor, Paola Hawa, agrees, describing it as a place where locals "buy their milk and gossip."

She also says she has a good feeling that the new owners will blend in well in the community.

"They get us. They understand what community is. They want to be members of the community," the mayor said. "We are going to welcome them with open arms."