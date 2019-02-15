Grocery store roof collapses in Lévis

Part of a Metro grocery store's roof collapsed in Lévis Friday and at least two people are injured, according to Radio-Canada.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Métro Plus Laroche St-Étienne.

The Lévis fire service said the roof collapsed at least partially over the butcher.

"We're talking an area of eighty feet by eighty feet that collapsed. The whole building was evacuated," fire service spokesperson François Dubé said.

Firefighters watched security camera footage showing that no one was trapped under the rubble. They also used thermal cameras.

The instability of the structure meant they were unable to enter until about 7 p.m. The firefighters had left the scene by 8:45 p.m.