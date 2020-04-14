Volunteers deliver groceries to Montrealers who can't risk shopping during pandemic
Organization pays for groceries at the store, then seniors pay the volunteers
A volunteer group in Outremont is delivering groceries to residents who have no choice but to stay home because they are at high risk of developing serious symptoms or dying if they catch COVID-19.
The team at the Outremont COVID-19 Help Foundation does grocery shopping for seniors and others and makes deliveries to their doorsteps.
So far the team has made about 160 deliveries. Among them was Alberto Delburgo who said having the service is a relief to him as he doesn't have to risk his health to buy groceries.
But, he said, self-isolation isn't easy.
"It's very difficult to be stuck at home," said Delburgo. "Especially now that we know it might take much longer."
The organization pays for the groceries at the checkout, and the recipients pay for their order using a debit or credit card.
The group now covers Outremont and Mile End and plans to expand to the rest of the Plateau Mont-Royal and to Côte-des-Neiges.
