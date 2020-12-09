'Grinches of the Boulevard' steal Christmas trees along St-Laurent

The St-Laurent Boulevard business association wanted to bring holiday cheer to the street by setting up Christmas trees. Now a Grinch has stolen some of them.

"It's been an exceptionally hard year for businesses so we all felt that we needed to add a little bit of joy and magic to the Christmas season," said Tasha Morizio, the director general of the Société de Développement du Boulevard Saint-Laurent.

"We decided to put some trees all along the boulevard and in the matter of two weeks, we've had seven vandalized and completely stolen from the street."

The thefts were easy enough at first. Many of the trees were initially not bolted to anything, so the thief — or thieves —could simply grab them and go.

"These people are motivated. We are calling them the 'Grinches of the Boulevard' because they came back with saws," said Morizio.

"They're actually sawing down the trees at night and running off with them."

Morizio says the association has filed a police report.