Greta Thunberg could take part in upcoming Montreal climate change march
Organizers says invitation to Swedish climate activist was 'met warmly'
A Quebec environmental group is hoping Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will come to Montreal to take part in next month's climate change demonstration.
The 16-year-old activist has expressed interest in attending the march set for Sept. 27, said Ben Clarkson, a spokesperson for La Planète s'invite au Parlement, which is organizing the event.
"The invitation was met warmly by Greta's representative," he said.
However, she has not yet accepted.
Thunberg had praised Montreal on social media for its large-scale turnout in the previous global demonstration back in March.
Tens of thousands of students took part in the Friday for the Future Global Walkout, which was considered to be among the biggest turnouts in the world that day.
Clarkson said the fact that Montreal is the "best organized climate movement" in Canada may be appealing to Thunberg, who has made headlines around the world by sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emissions sailboat.
Thunberg is expected to arrive in New York on Wednesday today after her voyage and will take part in the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September.
