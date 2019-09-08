Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg says she's coming to Montreal

Young activist Greta Thunberg says she is coming to Montreal.

The Swedish 16-year-old is set to attend a scheduled climate protest on Sept. 27 to call on governments to take concrete action to combat climate change.

Thunberg is currently in New York to spread her message of the importance of fighting against the climate crisis.

Sept 20 and 27 the World strikes again! Everyone is welcome, everyone is needed. I’ll be in New York 20/9 and in Montreal 27/9. Find or register your local strike at <a href="https://t.co/G06WbXNvl1">https://t.co/G06WbXNvl1</a> or local websites. Spread the word! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaysforfuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaysforfuture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/schoolstrike4climate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#schoolstrike4climate</a> <a href="https://t.co/BNI7ZywpsL">pic.twitter.com/BNI7ZywpsL</a> —@GretaThunberg

She had previously expressed her interest in coming to Montreal for the march, according to Ben Clarkson, a spokesperson for La Planète s'invite au Parlement, which is organizing the event.

"The invitation was met warmly by Greta's representative," he said in August.

Thunberg had praised Montreal on social media for its large-scale turnout in the previous global demonstration back in March.

Tens of thousands of students took part in the Friday for the Future Global Walkout last March, which was considered to be among the biggest turnouts in the world that day. (Verity Stevenson/CBC News)

Thunberg has made headlines around the world by sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emissions sailboat.