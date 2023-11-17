Organized crime figure Gregory Woolley killed in shooting south of Montreal
Police on scene of shooting in parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
A prominent organized crime figure has been killed in a shooting Friday morning in a parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., according to Radio-Canada.
Multiple sources told Radio-Canada that Gregory Woolley was the victim of the shooting which took place on Boulevard du Séminaire in the city south of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police confirm that a 51-year-old man died.
Images from the scene show police tape in a parking lot and an ambulance on the scene.
Woolley was a member of the Hells Angels and the leader of the Syndicates, a street gang formed by the Hells Angels in the 1990s.
This is a developing story.