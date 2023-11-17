Organized crime figure Gregory Woolley killed in shooting south of Montreal

A prominent organized crime figure has been killed in a shooting Friday morning in a parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., according to Radio-Canada.

Multiple sources told Radio-Canada that Gregory Woolley was the victim of the shooting which took place on Boulevard du Séminaire in the city south of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police confirm that a 51-year-old man died.

Images from the scene show police tape in a parking lot and an ambulance on the scene.

Woolley was a member of the Hells Angels and the leader of the Syndicates, a street gang formed by the Hells Angels in the 1990s.

Members of the Hells Angels, including Gregory Woolley, and the son of Vito Rizzuto were targeted in major raids in 2015 targeting organized crime and drug trafficking in the Montreal area. (Patrick Sanfaçon/LaPresse)

This is a developing story.