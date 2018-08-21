Greg Kelley vows that 'key projects' in Jacques-Cartier riding will get done

The Quebec Liberal Party has chosen a candidate to run in the riding left vacant by longtime MNA Geoff Kelley: his son Greg.

Greg Kelley's nomination was announced Wednesday morning in the riding of Jacques-Cartier, which covers the western tip of the island of Montreal.

"The people of Jacques-Cartier and the West Island can count on me to work to assure the key projects in this riding will get done — things that will make their lives easier," said Greg Kelley.

He was speaking to reporters in the Fritz Community Centre on Lakeshore Drive less than 24 hours before the general election campaign officially kicks off.

Greg Kelley hugs his father, Geoff Kelley, during the Wednesday nomination announcement. (CBC)

Greg Kelley said he will be supporting projects such as renovations to John Abbott College's campus and the Lakeshore General Hospital.

He said he will work with local mayors in meeting public transportation needs with the REM light-rail project.

Along with vowing to protect green space in the riding, he said he will work with the West Island Palliative Care Residence in its addition of a research institution.

All this, he said, while keeping the province's public finances healthy and the economy "rolling along."

Greg Kelley said Couillard has recruited a new generation of candidates across the province who will "not only be the leaders of Quebec tomorrow, but today."

It is a sign, he added, that the Couillard is committed to keeping young anglophone Quebecers in the province.

Focused on experience

Greg Kelley's Wednesday morning nomination was attended by high-ranking Liberals, including his father, Geoff, party leader Philippe Couillard and MNA Kathleen Weil, who has long represented the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding.

Geoff Kelley, Weil and Couillard touted Greg Kelley's experience working for the Liberal government in various roles over the last couple years.

"You have experience. You have brains. But, Greg, what touched me the most through our close to a year together is you have heart," said Weil.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard spoke highly of Greg Kelley's experience travelling the province, getting to know English-speaking Quebecers. (CBC)

Greg Kelley was most recently working as a political advisor for the secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, which Weil created.

Couillard said Greg Kelley was put in a totally new position — a position created to study the relationship between the government and English-speaking Quebecers.

"Most of the time he wasn't in his office, which is a great thing," said Couillard. Instead, he said, Kelley was travelling around the province, meeting and speaking with people.

Riding long dominated by Liberals

With nearly 60,000 residents, the Jacques-Cartier riding is Quebec's only electoral district with an anglophone majority. It comprises Baie-d'Urfé, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Senneville.

​

Geoff Kelley announced in June he would not be running again and would be leaving provincial politics. He has represented the riding since 1994.

The Liberals dominated the riding in the last election, taking 85 per cent of the more than 36,000 votes cast. The Coalition Avenir Québec came in second place with just over 2,000 votes.

The Parti Québécois managed to cross the 1,000-vote milestone, but the other parties did not.

The CAQ has picked Karen Hilchey as its candidate in the riding for this year's election. She is an interpreter who has worked in the offices of the Quebec Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs as well as the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The PQ has not yet declared a candidate in the riding this year, according to the party's website.

Catherine Polson is running for the Green Party of Quebec. Polson, a Beaconsfield native, has a political science degree from Concordia University and currently works in marketing.

With files from Cathy Senay