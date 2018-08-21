Greg Kelley, son of longtime Liberal MNA Geoff Kelley, to run in Jacques-Cartier

The Quebec Liberal Party has chosen a candidate to run in the riding left vacant by longtime MNA Geoff Kelley: his son Greg.

CBC has confirmed that Greg Kelley's nomination will be announced Wednesday morning in the riding of Jacques-Cartier, which covers the western tip of the island of Montreal.

Geoff Kelley was first elected in 1994 and was re-elected every time since then.

He announced in June he would not be running again and would be leaving provincial politics.

Greg Kelley works at Kathleen Weil's cabinet, the minister responsible of the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

His nomination will come 24 hours before the official launch of the election campaign.

With files from Cathy Senay