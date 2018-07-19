Greenpeace activists scale Big O in protest of Trans Mountain

Greenpeace activists are scaling the Montreal Olympic Stadium tower in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline ahead of its possible expansion.

Five activists made the climb to install a banner saying, "Stop pipelines: Don't dirty our money," the environmental group said in a news release Monday morning.

The tower is 165 metres high and is perched at a 45-degree angle. According to the stadium's website, it's the tallest inclined tower in the world.

Montreal police were on site, but said they would let the activists set up the banner and climb down before making any arrests.

The climbers began scaling the stadium tower at about 6 a.m. Thursday. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The federal Liberals announced the government's decision to buy the pipeline in the spring and Trudeau's cabinet shuffle this week brought the file back into headlines.

The newly appointed Minister of Natural Resources is Edmonton MP Amarjeet Sohi, who said the Trans Mountain expansion would be a priority for him.

Albertans are largely in favour of the project because of the financial impact it could have on the province's economy.